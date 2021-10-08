Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 760 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 4.4% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 106.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CLSA dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

BILI opened at $70.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.32. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

