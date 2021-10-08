ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 195.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRAY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 253,901 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after buying an additional 1,694,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

VRAY opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.04.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. The business had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 40,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

