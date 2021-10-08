Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €107.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Vinci in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Vinci in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Vinci in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Vinci in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €104.71 ($123.19).

Shares of DG stock opened at €91.03 ($107.09) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €90.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €91.03. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

