Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.62.

Shares of Vinci stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Vinci has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $29.18.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

