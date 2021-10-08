Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.69 million and a PE ratio of 30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.23 million. Analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

