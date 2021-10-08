Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.86

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80.

Vinda International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VDAHF)

Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.

