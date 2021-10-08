Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Raised to “Buy” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CYBBF has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt raised Virgin Money UK to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.