Virtu Financial, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.87 Per Share (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Virtu Financial in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

VIRT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of VIRT opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.67. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of -0.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

