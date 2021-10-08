Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Short Interest Down 18.6% in September

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE ZTR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 97,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,673. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. Virtus Total Return Fund has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $10.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 266,095 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 882,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 336,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 51.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 190,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 64,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 168,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

