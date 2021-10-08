Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 321.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.01.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.45 million, a P/E ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 1.48. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Vista Gold news, Director Tracy Austin Stevenson acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,018.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vista Gold by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vista Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vista Gold by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 161,986 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vista Gold by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 625,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 337,862 shares during the period. 25.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

