Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Vivint Smart Home traded as low as $8.68 and last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 11225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

VVNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter valued at $149,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $355.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

