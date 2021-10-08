voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) Short Interest Down 15.2% in September

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:VJET opened at $8.88 on Friday. voxeljet has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $62.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 78.21% and a negative net margin of 80.89%. The company had revenue of $5.96 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VJET. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in voxeljet in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in voxeljet in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of voxeljet in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of voxeljet by 76,660.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of voxeljet by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

VJET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on voxeljet from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on voxeljet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on sale, production, and development of 3D printers; and provides consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

