W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Acquires 625 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.7% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after buying an additional 2,777,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,413,000 after purchasing an additional 290,090 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,960,328,000 after purchasing an additional 709,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,763,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,696 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $54.17. 209,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,701,818. The firm has a market cap of $219.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.80. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist cut their price target on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

