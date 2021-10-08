W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $19.36 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 3.1% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after purchasing an additional 369,419 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in PayPal by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in PayPal by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,369,000 after acquiring an additional 61,726 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $264.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,406,572. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.81 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $310.56 billion, a PE ratio of 64.28, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.57.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.