W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $9.44 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.5% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,429,808,000 after purchasing an additional 313,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,478,151,000 after buying an additional 214,454 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,439,922,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,899,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after purchasing an additional 386,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,217,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,028,086,000 after purchasing an additional 244,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.10. 16,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,979. The stock has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.53 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.78.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.70.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

