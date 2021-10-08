W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Purchases 30 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Tesla by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,594,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,968 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,648 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $138,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,997 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $23,787,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. KGI Securities started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $614.55.

TSLA traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $788.03. 316,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,541,797. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $379.11 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $733.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $680.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

