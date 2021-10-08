W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 89 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,573. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $160.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.19 and a 200-day moving average of $138.15.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.80.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

