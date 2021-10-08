Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

Get Wabash National alerts:

WNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Wabash National stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.14 million, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $449.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.33%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wabash National by 3,722.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 101,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wabash National by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after acquiring an additional 165,475 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Wabash National by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Wabash National by 66,178.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Wabash National by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wabash National (WNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.