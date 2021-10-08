Waifu Token (WAIF) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.64 Million

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Waifu Token has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $3,972.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waifu Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00062075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00094007 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.05 or 0.00132142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,846.04 or 1.00144329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.16 or 0.06478076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Waifu Token

Waifu Token’s total supply is 711,186,187 coins and its circulating supply is 589,307,191 coins. The official website for Waifu Token is waifutoken.io . Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

