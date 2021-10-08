Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) PT Raised to $140.00

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.00.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Shares of WD opened at $119.27 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $57.37 and a 52 week high of $122.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a current ratio of 206.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.65 and a 200-day moving average of $105.04.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $281.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.