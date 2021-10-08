Walthausen & Co. LLC Grows Stake in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 17.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 82,720 shares during the period. Mercer International makes up 1.4% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mercer International were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 66,151 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Mercer International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercer International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mercer International by 570.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,445. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $757.46 million, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.92. Mercer International Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $401.83 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mercer International from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.59 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.02.

Mercer International Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

