Walthausen & Co. LLC Increases Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.45% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 115,758 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 748,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WASH stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $54.86. The company had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,669. The firm has a market cap of $950.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $56.20.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $55.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WASH. Piper Sandler raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $421,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $540,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

