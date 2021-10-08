Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 128,470 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Walthausen & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 128,470 shares during the quarter. Textainer Group accounts for 1.0% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Textainer Group worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 28.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 70.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 132,818 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGH. Zacks Investment Research cut Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE TGH traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.66. The stock had a trading volume of 21,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.96 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

