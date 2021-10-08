Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 40,010 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,010 shares during the period. VSE makes up 0.9% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in VSE were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in VSE by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in VSE by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of VSE stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $48.61. 22,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,316. VSE Co. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $617.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.84.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.46 million. Analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

