Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.94

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.94 and last traded at $44.60, with a volume of 2837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMG shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 85.77 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.31%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $118,304,989.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489. Insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Warner Music Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 51.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 47.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

