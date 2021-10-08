Wasatch Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its position in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268,622 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.49% of PaySign worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of PaySign by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 16,082 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PaySign by 215.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 26,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in PaySign by 206.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares during the period. 19.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 76,004 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $180,889.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 836,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,143.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 38,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $100,176.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,294 shares of company stock valued at $6,514,850. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson raised PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of PAYS stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. PaySign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $137.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.46.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

