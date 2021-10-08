Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,843,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,060,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,937,000 after purchasing an additional 142,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX opened at $90.15 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $90.63. The company has a market cap of $135.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.52.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.