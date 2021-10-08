Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $4.83 Million Holdings in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its position in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 255,329 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 6.68% of FedNat worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FedNat in the second quarter worth about $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FedNat during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedNat during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedNat in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 329.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 27,030 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $2.68 on Friday. FedNat Holding has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($2.03). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $49.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.05 million. Research analysts expect that FedNat Holding will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

