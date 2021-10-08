Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.12 Million

Equities analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will post $45.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.52 million and the highest is $50.14 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $73.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $196.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.88 million to $208.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $210.03 million, with estimates ranging from $198.17 million to $220.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WRE shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

WRE opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.58 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

