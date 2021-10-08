Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives $325.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $323.26.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total transaction of $174,525.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,116.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total transaction of $211,567.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,046,234.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $2,943,164. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $1,510,800,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $506,216,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 18.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,349,000 after buying an additional 1,574,228 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $334,304,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Wayfair by 311,389.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,100,000 after buying an additional 731,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE W traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $221.09 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.69.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

