WaykiChain One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.73 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. WaykiChain has a market cap of $30.26 million and $2.73 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WaykiChain has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.20 or 0.00225678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00103102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain (WICC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

