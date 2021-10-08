Wedbush Begins Coverage on Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

HBI has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.89.

HBI stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 681.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,649,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,489 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 1,156.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after buying an additional 2,856,326 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,262,000 after buying an additional 1,682,318 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 8,760.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,497,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after buying an additional 1,480,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $311,152,000 after buying an additional 1,301,564 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

