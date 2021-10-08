Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VNDA):

9/29/2021 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/28/2021 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/22/2021 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2021 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/27/2021 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/12/2021 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/11/2021 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,883. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.52. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $142,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $40,981.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,455.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,963 shares of company stock worth $837,220 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 57,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

