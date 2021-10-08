Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $46.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 19.86% from the stock’s previous close.

CMCSA has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $57.40 on Friday. Comcast has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $263.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,322,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,161 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,736,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,265,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

