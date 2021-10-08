Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Raised to C$10.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $5.98.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.