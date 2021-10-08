Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by ATB Capital

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at ATB Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.64.

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$7.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 9.54. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.24 and a 12 month high of C$7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.78.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$658.39 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.8100001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,453,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,721,816. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $193,450.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

