William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,270 Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,270 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at $3,107,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $3,764,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 95.5% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTDR. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $41.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.91. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

