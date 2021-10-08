William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $837,000 Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 88.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,319 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 46,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $183,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,468 shares of company stock worth $325,891 over the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $127.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.74. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $86.09 and a 52 week high of $133.40.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

