William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 268,411 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,074,000 after buying an additional 609,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on OCFC. Stephens raised OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

