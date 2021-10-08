William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 30.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 267,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 61,720 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $395,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $953,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,372,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,234,000 after purchasing an additional 359,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KRG shares. Barclays started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

NYSE:KRG opened at $21.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.07, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.