William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 133,315 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 87.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133,315 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Belden during the 2nd quarter worth $28,875,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Belden by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,060,000 after buying an additional 273,430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Belden by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,600,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,526,000 after buying an additional 189,218 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 16.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,038,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,097,000 after purchasing an additional 146,351 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Belden by 47.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 396,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on BDC shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.05. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

In related news, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 4,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,480.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Belden Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.