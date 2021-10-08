William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 49 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $588.02 per share, for a total transaction of $294,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,133.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,852,525 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $665.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $593.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $566.01. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $263.34 and a 1 year high of $679.00.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

