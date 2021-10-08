William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 649,347 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,590 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 649,347 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,105,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 150,108 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 268,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 199,973 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNB. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.99.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FNB stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $307.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

