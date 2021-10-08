William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes $100,000 Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,155 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,604,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,224,000 after acquiring an additional 18,376 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Progress Software by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,485,000 after purchasing an additional 219,060 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 990,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,626,000 after purchasing an additional 226,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,222,000 after purchasing an additional 65,602 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,982,000.

PRGS opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.65. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $35.63 and a 1 year high of $53.86.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

