William Blair Weighs in on FirstService Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for FirstService in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. William Blair also issued estimates for FirstService’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get FirstService alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FirstService to C$251.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$228.25.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at C$231.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.17 billion and a PE ratio of 71.67. FirstService has a 12 month low of C$162.91 and a 12 month high of C$249.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$236.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$215.99.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$863.90 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$240.00, for a total transaction of C$480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,600 shares in the company, valued at C$48,624,000. Also, Director Frederick Reichheld sold 3,702 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$250.80, for a total value of C$928,461.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,567,007.60. Insiders have sold 8,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,072 in the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.49%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.