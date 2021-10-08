William Blair Weighs in on Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Palantir Technologies in a report released on Monday, October 4th. William Blair analyst K. Mielczarek expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion and a PE ratio of -20.46. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 97,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 40,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 60,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $14,356,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,976,769 shares of company stock valued at $143,305,887. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

