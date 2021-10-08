William T. Baxter Sells 11,486 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) CTO William T. Baxter sold 11,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $245,111.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VZIO opened at $21.27 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

