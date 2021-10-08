Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.23.

WIT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. Wipro has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

