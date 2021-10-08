WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.16 and last traded at $43.07. Approximately 120,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 90,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average is $44.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 32,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter.

