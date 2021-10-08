Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10. 598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th.

Woolworths Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WLWHY)

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

