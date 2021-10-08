Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10. 598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th.

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

